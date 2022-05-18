There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For 1Spatial's (LON:SPA) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at 1Spatial (LON:SPA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on 1Spatial is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = UK£415k ÷ (UK£35m - UK£15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

So, 1Spatial has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for 1Spatial compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for 1Spatial.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that 1Spatial is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 2.1% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, 1Spatial is utilizing 96% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 42%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that 1Spatial has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that 1Spatial's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 33% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Like most companies, 1Spatial does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

