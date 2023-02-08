There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For REACT Group's (LON:REAT) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, REACT Group (LON:REAT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for REACT Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0029 = UK£32k ÷ (UK£16m - UK£4.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, REACT Group has an ROCE of 0.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.3%.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for REACT Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering REACT Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that REACT Group is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 0.3% on its capital. In addition to that, REACT Group is employing 318% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 30% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On REACT Group's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that REACT Group's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And a remarkable 171% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

REACT Group does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

