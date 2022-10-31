There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Bright Packaging Industry Berhad's (KLSE:BRIGHT) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Bright Packaging Industry Berhad (KLSE:BRIGHT) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Bright Packaging Industry Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.001 = RM118k ÷ (RM127m - RM10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Thus, Bright Packaging Industry Berhad has an ROCE of 0.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Packaging industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bright Packaging Industry Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Bright Packaging Industry Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Bright Packaging Industry Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Bright Packaging Industry Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 0.1% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

Our Take On Bright Packaging Industry Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Bright Packaging Industry Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 41% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Bright Packaging Industry Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

