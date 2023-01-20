There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Adventa Berhad's (KLSE:ADVENTA) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Adventa Berhad's (KLSE:ADVENTA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Adventa Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = RM4.3m ÷ (RM80m - RM13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Adventa Berhad has an ROCE of 6.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Adventa Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Adventa Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Adventa Berhad Tell Us?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Adventa Berhad. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 174%. The company is now earning RM0.06 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 37% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Adventa Berhad has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 23% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Adventa Berhad that you might find interesting.

While Adventa Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

