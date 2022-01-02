There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Anglo-Eastern Plantations' (LON:AEP) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Anglo-Eastern Plantations is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$86m ÷ (US$628m - US$41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Anglo-Eastern Plantations has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Food industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Anglo-Eastern Plantations has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Anglo-Eastern Plantations is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 27%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Anglo-Eastern Plantations thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Anglo-Eastern Plantations has. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 8.2% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

