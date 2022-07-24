There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Elixirr International's (LON:ELIX) Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Elixirr International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = UK£13m ÷ (UK£107m - UK£14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Elixirr International has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Professional Services industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Elixirr International

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Elixirr International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Elixirr International here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Elixirr International. The numbers show that in the last two years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 60%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Elixirr International's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Elixirr International can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 14% to shareholders over the last year, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Elixirr International can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

While Elixirr International looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ELIX is currently trading for a fair price.

While Elixirr International may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Your Daily CatScope for July 24, 2022

    While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.

  • The Sky Today, July 24, 2022

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • Marvel Studios' Powerful New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Debuts At Comic-Con

    Director Ryan Coogler honored the “late, great” Chadwick Boseman, who brought T'Challa to life in the first Black Panther film.

  • ‘I missed the bus on Bitcoin, but now feel like my time has come. I have another 25 years of a boring 9-to-5 job.’ Is the crypto crash an opportunity to buy low?

    ‘I sit here day after day, doing the same old drudgery, and I want to have some hope that I may have an exit strategy.’

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • U.S. Treasury gives green light to Russian default insurance payouts

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury issued a special waiver on Friday to allow investors with insurance against a Russian default, known as Credit Default Swaps, to receive their payouts. The normally straightforward process of CDS payouts was thrown into chaos in June when Washington said its sanctions on Russia represented a total ban on buying Moscow's debt. "OFAC has issued two General Licenses (waivers) to help U.S. and other global investors more cleanly exit their exposures to Russia," a Treasury spokesperson said, referring to the Office of Foreign Assets Control which enforces U.S. sanctions.

  • Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

    Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...

  • 10 of the smartest things Suze Orman has ever said about saving money

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. For years, the rates paid out on savings accounts were abysmal, but we are finally seeing rates going up. Indeed, the Fed has now raised rates numerous times this year, and that’s helped boost rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs), as MarketWatch Picks recently reported.

  • Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States have reached fever pitch as even veteran stock market […]

  • Is the stock-market bottom in? What the pros say after S&P 500 tests 4,000

    Stock-market bulls are poking their heads above the parapet, but skeptics see little more than a bear-market bounce.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    The idea of a steady income stream can be quite appealing. Once you secure a steady stream of dividend payments, you'll have the option to reinvest that money for added growth. While it's easy to see the appeal of stocks that pay dividends, they have their pitfalls, as well.

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Large Buyback Programs

    Investment giant JPMorgan’s chief global market strategist Marko Kolanovic notes that the first quarter of this year saw an incredible $429 billion in total buyback activity. This represents a faster pace than both of the previous two years, and reflected a combination of healthy margins and strong corporate cash flows. That fundamental strength allowed corporations to step up and start buying even as the Federal Reserve stepped back by tightening up on monetary policy. Kolanovic notes that not

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now Could Be Hiding In Plain Sight

    If you are looking for reliable passive income, don't dig too deeply -- just look at the things you buy all the time.

  • A student-loan worker who enrolled people in the first income-based debt-repayment plans says it was 'a bad program from the very beginning'

    "We didn't even want to tell people about loan forgiveness ... because we knew how unlikely it would be for them to get it," the worker told Insider.

  • States With the Highest Property Taxes

    In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...

  • Bank of America: Loan Revenue Is About to Explode

    As the Federal Reserve tries to fight inflation by raising its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, banks get a boost as many of the yields on current and new loans rise as well. Few banks benefit from rising interest rates as much as Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), which is about to see loan revenue explode. With the Fed jacking up the federal funds rate to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% in the second quarter, Bank of America really started to see the benefit to NII.

  • 8 Signs You Can Afford To Retire

    Leaving the working world behind can be an exciting but daunting prospect. Even if you have all your financial ducks in a row, you may find yourself doubting if you're actually prepared to enter this...

  • Don't Just Rely on Social Security: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    Roughly 64 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits will see their distributions increase by 5.9% this year as an adjustment to meet cost of living increases. If you've been paying attention to inflation news, it might sting knowing the benefit increase is coming in significantly below this year's rate of inflation. In addition to the possibility that subsequent cost of living adjustments (COLAs) will fail to keep pace with shifts in the dollar's purchasing power, the Social Security Administration also acknowledges that the program's trust fund reserves will be depleted roughly 15 years from now unless Congress takes action.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks to buy now according to David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital. If you want to skip reading about David Einhorn’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital. David Einhorn is the founder […]