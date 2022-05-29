There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Halma's (LON:HLMA) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Halma (LON:HLMA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Halma is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = UK£278m ÷ (UK£2.0b - UK£259m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Halma has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 12% it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for Halma

roce

In the above chart we have measured Halma's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Halma. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 44%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Halma thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Halma is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Story continues

Halma does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Halma that you might be interested in.

While Halma isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.