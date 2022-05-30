There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Eagle Eye Solutions Group's (LON:EYE) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Eagle Eye Solutions Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = UK£611k ÷ (UK£18m - UK£10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Eagle Eye Solutions Group has an ROCE of 7.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Eagle Eye Solutions Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Eagle Eye Solutions Group's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Eagle Eye Solutions Group is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 7.7% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Eagle Eye Solutions Group is utilizing 67% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Eagle Eye Solutions Group's current liabilities are still rather high at 56% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Eagle Eye Solutions Group has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 93% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Eagle Eye Solutions Group that we think you should be aware of.

