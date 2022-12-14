There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Regenbogen's (FRA:RGB) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Regenbogen (FRA:RGB) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Regenbogen, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = €2.0m ÷ (€35m - €915k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Regenbogen has an ROCE of 5.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Hospitality industry average of 4.4%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Regenbogen's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Regenbogen has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Regenbogen's ROCE Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 5.9%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 48%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Regenbogen can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Regenbogen can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

