There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Globus Maritime's (NASDAQ:GLBS) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Globus Maritime's (NASDAQ:GLBS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Globus Maritime, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$37m ÷ (US$206m - US$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Globus Maritime has an ROCE of 19%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 19%.

See our latest analysis for Globus Maritime

roce

In the above chart we have measured Globus Maritime's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Globus Maritime Tell Us?

The fact that Globus Maritime is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 19% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 161% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Story continues

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 5.9%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Globus Maritime has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From Globus Maritime's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Globus Maritime has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has dived 100% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Globus Maritime (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

While Globus Maritime may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here