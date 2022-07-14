There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Perma-Pipe International Holdings' (NASDAQ:PPIH) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Perma-Pipe International Holdings (NASDAQ:PPIH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Perma-Pipe International Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$9.2m ÷ (US$122m - US$43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Therefore, Perma-Pipe International Holdings has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.9% generated by the Machinery industry.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Perma-Pipe International Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 12% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Perma-Pipe International Holdings has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Bottom Line On Perma-Pipe International Holdings' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Perma-Pipe International Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 17% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Perma-Pipe International Holdings (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

