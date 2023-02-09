There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Twin Disc's (NASDAQ:TWIN) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Twin Disc is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = US$11m ÷ (US$280m - US$87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Twin Disc has an ROCE of 5.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Twin Disc's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Twin Disc.

What Can We Tell From Twin Disc's ROCE Trend?

Twin Disc has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 26% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Twin Disc has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 57% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

