There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Telefónica Deutschland Holding's (ETR:O2D) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Telefónica Deutschland Holding's (ETR:O2D) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Telefónica Deutschland Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.008 = €94m ÷ (€16b - €4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Telefónica Deutschland Holding has an ROCE of 0.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Telecom industry average of 5.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Telefónica Deutschland Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Telefónica Deutschland Holding's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Telefónica Deutschland Holding is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 0.8% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

Our Take On Telefónica Deutschland Holding's ROCE

As discussed above, Telefónica Deutschland Holding appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And since the stock has fallen 29% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Like most companies, Telefónica Deutschland Holding does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

