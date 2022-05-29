There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Schneider National's (NYSE:SNDR) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Schneider National's (NYSE:SNDR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Schneider National:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$651m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$726m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Schneider National has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 14% generated by the Transportation industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Schneider National compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Schneider National Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Schneider National. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 40%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Schneider National is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 40% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Schneider National that we think you should be aware of.

