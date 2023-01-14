There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Semtech's (NASDAQ:SMTC) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Semtech is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$175m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$140m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Semtech has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Semtech compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Semtech here for free.

What Can We Tell From Semtech's ROCE Trend?

Semtech is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 39%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Semtech has. Given the stock has declined 17% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Semtech that you might find interesting.

