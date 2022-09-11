There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For N-able's (NYSE:NABL) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at N-able (NYSE:NABL) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for N-able:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = US$40m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, N-able has an ROCE of 4.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for N-able compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last three years, the ROCE has climbed 36% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On N-able's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that N-able has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 30% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

N-able does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

