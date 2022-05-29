There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For TechTarget's (NASDAQ:TTGT) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on TechTarget is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$45m ÷ (US$799m - US$65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, TechTarget has an ROCE of 6.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Media industry average of 7.1%.

In the above chart we have measured TechTarget's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TechTarget.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 6.2%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 391% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that TechTarget is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 673% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with TechTarget and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

