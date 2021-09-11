There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Diebold Nixdorf's (NYSE:DBD) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Diebold Nixdorf:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = US$181m ÷ (US$3.5b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Diebold Nixdorf has an ROCE of 9.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.7% average generated by the Tech industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Diebold Nixdorf compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Diebold Nixdorf.

How Are Returns Trending?

Diebold Nixdorf has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 127%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Diebold Nixdorf appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 38% less capital to run its operation. Diebold Nixdorf may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 45% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Diebold Nixdorf has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Given the stock has declined 58% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Diebold Nixdorf we've found 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

