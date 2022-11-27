There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Xunlei's (NASDAQ:XNET) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Xunlei's (NASDAQ:XNET) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Xunlei is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$9.6m ÷ (US$441m - US$112m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Xunlei has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Xunlei's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Xunlei has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Xunlei is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 2.9%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

The Bottom Line On Xunlei's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Xunlei has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has dived 89% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Xunlei that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

