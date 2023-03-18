There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Meten Holding Group's (NASDAQ:METX) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Meten Holding Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = CN¥7.2m ÷ (CN¥209m - CN¥76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Meten Holding Group has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Consumer Services industry average of 6.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Meten Holding Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Meten Holding Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Meten Holding Group is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital three years ago. In regards to capital employed, Meten Holding Group is using 31% less capital than it was three years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. Meten Holding Group could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

One more thing to note, Meten Holding Group has decreased current liabilities to 36% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Meten Holding Group has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Our Take On Meten Holding Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Meten Holding Group has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 100% in the last three years. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

If you'd like to know more about Meten Holding Group, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

