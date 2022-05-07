There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For MDA's (TSE:MDA) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at MDA (TSE:MDA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on MDA is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = CA$19m ÷ (CA$1.5b - CA$226m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, MDA has an ROCE of 1.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.3%.

View our latest analysis for MDA

roce

In the above chart we have measured MDA's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MDA.

What Does the ROCE Trend For MDA Tell Us?

MDA has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 1.4% on its capital, because one year ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by MDA has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that MDA has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 43% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Story continues

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing MDA that you might find interesting.

While MDA isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.