There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Conduent's (NASDAQ:CNDT) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Conduent, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = US$100m ÷ (US$3.9b - US$895m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Conduent has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Conduent compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Conduent here for free.

What Can We Tell From Conduent's ROCE Trend?

It's great to see that Conduent has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 3.3% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 53%. Conduent could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

Our Take On Conduent's ROCE

In the end, Conduent has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. However the stock is down a substantial 75% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

