There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Integral Ad Science Holding's (NASDAQ:IAS) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Integral Ad Science Holding (NASDAQ:IAS) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Integral Ad Science Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = US$15m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Integral Ad Science Holding has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 7.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Integral Ad Science Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Integral Ad Science Holding here for free.

What Can We Tell From Integral Ad Science Holding's ROCE Trend?

The fact that Integral Ad Science Holding is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making two years ago but is is now generating 1.4% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Integral Ad Science Holding is utilizing 32% more capital than it was two years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Integral Ad Science Holding's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Integral Ad Science Holding has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has fallen 47% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Integral Ad Science Holding does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Integral Ad Science Holding that you might be interested in.

