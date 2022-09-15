There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Super Micro Computer's (NASDAQ:SMCI) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Super Micro Computer:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$335m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Super Micro Computer has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Tech industry.

In the above chart we have measured Super Micro Computer's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Super Micro Computer.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Super Micro Computer are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 106% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Super Micro Computer thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Super Micro Computer has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 46%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Super Micro Computer is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 209% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

