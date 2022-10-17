There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Vicor's (NASDAQ:VICR) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Vicor, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$37m ÷ (US$513m - US$59m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Vicor has an ROCE of 8.1%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.1%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Vicor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Vicor Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Vicor is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 8.1% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Vicor is utilizing 242% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Our Take On Vicor's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Vicor's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And a remarkable 102% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Vicor can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Vicor does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

