There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Asia Brands Berhad's (KLSE:ASIABRN) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Asia Brands Berhad (KLSE:ASIABRN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Asia Brands Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM27m ÷ (RM296m - RM43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Asia Brands Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Retail Distributors industry average of 9.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Asia Brands Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Asia Brands Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Asia Brands Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 11% on its capital. In addition to that, Asia Brands Berhad is employing 86% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 15%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Asia Brands Berhad has now broken into profitability. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 25% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Asia Brands Berhad (including 1 which is significant) .

