There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Dagang NeXchange Berhad's (KLSE:DNEX) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Dagang NeXchange Berhad (KLSE:DNEX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Dagang NeXchange Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = RM394m ÷ (RM4.6b - RM653m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Dagang NeXchange Berhad has an ROCE of 9.9%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Dagang NeXchange Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Dagang NeXchange Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 9.9%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 778%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Dagang NeXchange Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 84% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Dagang NeXchange Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

