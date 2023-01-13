There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Globetronics Technology Bhd's (KLSE:GTRONIC) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Globetronics Technology Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM53m ÷ (RM331m - RM29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Globetronics Technology Bhd has an ROCE of 18%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

In the above chart we have measured Globetronics Technology Bhd's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Globetronics Technology Bhd Tell Us?

Globetronics Technology Bhd's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 40% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 8.8%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Globetronics Technology Bhd has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 50% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Globetronics Technology Bhd that we think you should be aware of.

