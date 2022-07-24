There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Slater and Gordon's (ASX:SGH) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Slater and Gordon (ASX:SGH) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Slater and Gordon, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = AU$19m ÷ (AU$429m - AU$89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Slater and Gordon has an ROCE of 5.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Consumer Services industry average of 6.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Slater and Gordon's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Slater and Gordon, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Slater and Gordon Tell Us?

It's great to see that Slater and Gordon has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 5.5% on their capital employed. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 52%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 21%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

What We Can Learn From Slater and Gordon's ROCE

In the end, Slater and Gordon has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 93% in the last five years. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Slater and Gordon (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

