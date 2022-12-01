There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Greenyield Berhad's (KLSE:GREENYB) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Greenyield Berhad (KLSE:GREENYB) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Greenyield Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM8.6m ÷ (RM88m - RM6.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Greenyield Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Greenyield Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Greenyield Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 748% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Greenyield Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Considering the stock has delivered 6.9% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

