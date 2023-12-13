There's not enough support to pass Green Bay Schools' $150M referendum, survey shows

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay School District is just shy of enough support to pass its proposed $150 million capital referendum, according to a district survey.

The Donovan Group, the district's survey consulting firm, on Monday presented to the school board the results of a November community survey gauging support for a spring capital referendum.

Using weighted responses, the results show about 48% of community members support the referendum for a new west side elementary and other facility upgrades. Green Bay voters approved a $92.6 million capital referendum in fall 2022 for maintenance projects and athletic upgrades.

The referendum is critical for the district to build a new elementary on Kennedy Elementary's property for students who currently attend Kennedy, Keller and MacArthur elementary schools, which are all slated to close.

About 2,600 community members took the survey, and the Donovan Group used weighted responses to get a better sense of voter behavior. Non-parent resident responses were given more emphasis since they tend to make up a larger portion of the voter pool.

Perry Hibner of the Donovan Group said districts can usually change resident opinions by 2% to 3%.

"You have the opportunity to get to 50, 51 (percent) but you're probably not going to get it to 55 or 60," he said.

There was more community support to specifically fund security and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, with 76% in favor. About 65% of respondents were in favor of using referendum dollars to address deferred building maintenance.

A key result that stood out was a drop in community satisfaction with the district.

About 66% of all respondents said they were satisfied, which is a 6% drop from the last survey in 2022.

Hibner said the numbers are “not bad” but that most districts the consulting firm works with have satisfaction rates of 70% or higher. He recommended the district have conversations to decipher what might have caused the drop.

This comes after the Green Bay School Board has closed three schools with the potential to close seven more.

