There's nothing normal about learning from home: How coronavirus school closures could cause 'historic academic regression'

At 8:40 a.m., a mindfulness coach at a private preschool in Miami used Zoom to greet toddlers lounging on carpets, beds and couches at home. Their faces lit up when she sang and said she loved them.

At 8 a.m. in Nashville, Tennessee, charter school teachers met via Zoom while their principal beamed them onto Facebook Live. He reminded students to fill out the daily online survey about their well-being. "Do you feel safe at home?" is a question teachers monitor closely.

At 8:30 a.m. in a Milwaukee suburb, high school students logged on for their first practice day of remote learning. They wouldn't be expected to be online every day and working through new material until this week.

So went another week of school closures across America, where learning from home to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus has become an abnormal state of normal.

Even though nearly all American children have been home from school for almost a month, their experiences continue to be wildly divergent. Some districts pivoted immediately to online learning in mid-March. Others waited until this week to launch formal virtual learning plans. Some schools require work to be graded; others are telling teachers to give all students A's.

Gavin Jenkins, a science teacher at East High School, does an experiment from his kitchen and broadcasts online to his students on March 27, 2020. Jenkins tries to help his students keep engaged and caught up on lessons while the coronavirus keeps schools closed. More

Some, but not all, of the differences boil down to family income and resources. It's hard to learn, especially remotely, if you don't have adequate shelter, steady meals, attentive parents, access to technology and familiarity with the English language.

A terrible choice: Fight coronavirus or students' hunger with free meals

More than 12 million students in 2017 didn't have broadband internet in their homes, according to a federal report.

On top of that, there are additional worries: about the physical health of loved ones, unsteady personal finances, botched routines and the difficulty of working, studying and teaching in cramped environments.

The disruption and stress is likely to continue. More than 20 states, including Washington, Michigan and Pennsylvania, are now ordering or recommending school buildings shutter for the rest of the year, according to Education Week magazine. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday that New York City's public schools – the largest district in the nation – would also close through the academic term.

Still, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said last week she expected learning to continue for all.

"We would hope that it’s an aspiration goal on the part of every single school district and school building to make sure that their students not only maintain their current level of knowledge and learning, but also expand," she said.

Many communities have already "figured this out," she added.

President Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos More

Private schools pivot nimbly to online learning

Many private schools, freed from bureaucratic red tape and bolstered by tuition fees, small classes and digitally savvy families, have pivoted gracefully. The Saklan School, in Moraga, California, used Zoom recently to hold virtual ukelele lessons with a music teacher and a flower dissection with a science teacher.