There's plenty to do and see this Presidents Day weekend in and around Greater Akron

McKinley National Memorial, adjacent to McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, stands tall as his final resting place and symbolizes a solid legacy President William McKinley Jr. left in Canton.

It's a long weekend for school kids and even some kids at heart thanks to Presidents Day.

Northern Ohio is actually home to its fair share of U.S. Presidents with William McKinley calling Canton home at the time his death.

You can climb the 108 steps to his national memorial and tomb at 800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW in Canton to pay your respects to the president who was assassinated in 1901 while in office.

The William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton that will be open for Presidents Day is another stop.

The National First Ladies’ Library, whose hours vary, is located nearby.

And to the north, you can visit the burial place of another U.S. President.

President James Garfield, who was also killed by an assassin's bullet in 1881, is buried in the Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland.

The James A. Garfield Memorial can be viewed from the cemetery grounds but it is still closed for renovations that are expected to be wrapped up this spring.

Tourism Ohio created a Ohio Presidential Trail a couple years ago with stops all across the state to celebrate the eight U.S. presidents who hailed from the Buckeye State.

Visit trails.ohio.org for more.

A bald eagle squawks from the perch in his exhibit at the Akron Zoo.

Three things to do in Greater Akron on Presidents Day

The Akron Zoo is offering free admission to all guests on Monday in honor of Presidents Day.

The zoo is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with special activities offered in the Komodo Kingdom by the Summit County Historical Society.

Akron's downtown outdoor ice rink will be open on Presidents Day.

The rink has been temporarily moved to between the State Street Bridge and Canal Park Stadium as work continues to remake Lock 3 Park.

The rink will welcome skaters from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

And Medina's historic town square will be full work some pretty cool pieces of art.

The city is hosting its annual Ice Festival starting Friday and running through Monday.

There will be ice carving demonstrations on competitions on Saturday and Friday.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Things to do this Presidents Day weekend in and around Greater Akron