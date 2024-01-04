There's a new police department in town (or township)

Jan. 4—A little more than 48 hours into a new 20-year contract to provide police services for Vernon Township, Chief Michael Stefanucci of Meadville Police Department gave a quick nod of acknowledgement as he considered the question of how things are going so far.

"It's been busy," he replied.

Busy, but good.

"Everything is going well," he added.

In the first 36 hours or so, Meadville city police officers serving Vernon Township responded to a report of domestic violence, checked the welfare of a resident and checked on a business, picked up a stray dog, and assisted Pennsylvania State Police.

Officers also conducted about 12 traffic stops, all of which resulted in warnings being issued. No criminal charges had yet been filed in relation to calls in the township, Stefanucci noted.

An officer also distributed Crimewatch business cards to dozens of township businesses, many of which were unaware of the change in police protection, according to Stefanucci. The cards contain information on the department's website, MeadvilleCityPolice.org, where businesses and residents can register the location of security cameras, leave tips, and follow the latest updates on arrests.

All of the Vernon calls came in addition to the department's usual responsibilities in the city.

The sample size was small, but the early returns supported Stefanucci's position that the increased protection offered by the city is needed and that the department's presence in the township will benefit the city as well.

"Although it's not an increased amount of manpower in the city," he said, "we have closer available backup from our own officers, where Vernon didn't always have an officer available."

Stefanucci said enthusiasm about their expanded jurisdiction is evident among the 24 other officers who, in addition to the chief, make up the department's complement — 25 when K-9 officer Feri is included.

"The guys are all excited," Stefanucci said. "Right now, they're switching in and out, learning the township, trying to familiarize themselves with what's out there and the businesses. We'll be doing that for some time and hopefully things will settle into normalcy."

Excitement was especially evident among the department's newest members: Logan Aydelott, Jack Saft and Alex Shopene each worked their first day as officers on Monday, less than two weeks after they graduated from the Mercyhurst University Municipal Police Officers' Training Academy in Erie.

While they were hired because of the department's expansion into Vernon, the three men won't see the township on duty for some time: Their first couple of weeks will be spent at the station learning dispatch procedures before they are assigned to more senior officers for a 12-week training period.

Anticipating their move to actual patrols, Shopene said the new officers were looking forward to "just getting out there and starting and being a positive influence in Meadville."

"And helping people," Saft added.

"We've got great people to learn from," Aydelott said.

The comments came outside the station as the new hires posed in front of another recent addition to the department — one of three Vernon Township Police Department cruisers now decked out in MPD colors and decals.

This one, however, also featured a Vernon decal that includes the "Golden Link" image, a reference to the nickname that derives from the township's location between Meadville and Conneaut Lake. The decal has been added to two vehicles in the department's fleet and will be added to the rest as opportunity allows, according to Stefanucci.

The decal idea arose in response to a resident who attended Vernon's town hall meeting on the proposed agreement last fall, according to Stefanucci. The woman supported the agreement but expressed concern about the possibility of the township losing some of its identity as an outside department comes in to police it. Stefanucci's response, and his message to the township as a whole, he said, is "We're your police department too."

With a 20-year agreement, that will likely be the case for some time.

But what if it isn't? That question — and the answer he considered short-sighted — is what drove former Vernon Township Supervisor Gary Wagner to vote against the agreement. Wagner's was the only vote against the deal among the five township supervisors and five Meadville City Council members who voted on it.

"I don't have a problem with the (city) police patrolling for Vernon Township," Wagner said in a phone interview Wednesday. "I have a problem with the way the agreement was written."

The deal calls for more than $3 million in Vernon's over-funded police pension investments to be transferred to the city's police pension. As compensation, the township will receive steep discounts to the annual fee for police services charged by the city.

In 2028, for example, projections show the city charging the township about $487,000 for police services, according to Vernon Township Manager Robert Horvat. The annual credit from the pension transfer would reduce that figure by $349,000, leaving the township owing the city $138,000 for a year of around-the-clock police services.

That sounds good, but what if things don't go as planned or something else changes and one of the municipalities wants to exit the agreement early, Wagner wondered. What happens to the Vernon pension funds that were transferred to the city?

"We would have to sue them in court," Wagner said.

Wagner was confident the township would win, but said an agreement that addressed the situation would avoid any need for a lawsuit. Not addressing such a possibility, he added, "is very poor business — that's about the poorest business you can think of."

Other officials involved, however, portrayed the arrangement as a positive move for both municipalities. The township receives around-the-clock police services that its former department couldn't provide along with the more specialized resources of the city's force, including its two detectives and K-9 officer. The city, meanwhile, benefits both from the increase to its pension fund as well as the improvement in regional security that is expected to result.

The newest police officers who will soon be patrolling both the city and the township had their eyes set on a somewhat more down-to-earth goal.

Asked what they're looking forward to once they begin their on-the-street training, Saft was quick to respond.

"Catching bad guys," he said.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.