There's 'poop in the water' at America's dirtiest beaches

Editor's note: Environment America, which produced the study noted in this story, said Thursday it is investigating questions about the accuracy of its data. Until the group releases any revisions, we have deleted a chart listing dirty beaches by state that accompanied this story. USA TODAY also is conducting its own review. We will update our reporting once the reviews are complete.

LOS ANGELES – Gerry Klatt gazes across the beach toward a peaceful bay at Cabrillo Beach, seemingly the perfect place for his daily dip. But he won't swim there.

Instead, Klatt braves the pounding waves about 100 yards away on the side of the beach exposed to open ocean where he believes the seawater is cleaner.

On many days, he'd be right. The inner side of Cabrillo Beach in Los Angeles' port town of San Pedro leads the list of California beaches that saw the highest percentage of days with a bacteria count deemed potentially dangerous. It's part of a report released Tuesday that lists the most troubled beaches in 29 coastal and Great Lakes states.

The Environment America Research and Policy Center study looked at the number of days in 2018 that the water had bacteria counts exceeding Environmental Protection Agency standards, which can potentially sicken swimmers.

Most days of the year, beaches are safe, but researchers found bacteria counts can spike on certain days, and fecal matter from people or animals is the chief culprit. It comes when sewers overflow or when fecal waste on streets washes into streams or creeks that flow to lakes or the ocean. A co-author of the study said more work needs to be done to clean up lakes and oceans.

Alis Zuniga pours a bucket of seawater on her half-buried friend at Cabrillo Beach in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles. Though it is clean most days, the beach can have high bacteria counts at certain times of year. More

"It's hard to believe that 47 years after we passed the Clean Water Act that we are still concerned with poop in the water when people want to go swimming," said John Rumpler, clean water program director for the center.

In Chicago, 19 of 19 beaches sampled had at least one day last year when beaches were potentially unsafe for swimming. The Chicago Park District said in a statement that its beaches are within both its own and the state of Illinois' established risk levels and that it uses a different testing method, resulting in levels that are lower than what's reflected in the report.

There are plenty of other examples in the report. The Gulfport East beach in Mississippi showed high levels on 44 out of 66 days sampled. Tanner Park in New York's Suffolk County registered high on 48 out of 71 samples. Cupertino Park near Milwaukee was unacceptable on 40 of 60 samples.

The bayside of Cabrillo Beach registered unsafe on 85 occasions in one section and 43 in another out of 175 samples last year, the report says. It's not the first time it came in high, having been cited by other groups for issues more than a decade ago.

Los Angeles' recreation department referred inquiries to the California Coastal Commission, which issued a statement that said curtailing pollution is a high priority: "Our $45 billion a year coastal economy depends on keeping the water and beaches clean."

Cabrillo Beach in the San Pedro section is listed as having the highest frequency of high bacteria counts in California, though it is clean many days of the year More