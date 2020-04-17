There's a push to classify first responders' deaths due to COVID-19 as 'in the line of duty'

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. – Should COVID-19-related deaths of first responders be classified as "in the line of duty"?

Yes, say some local officials, backed by some state and U.S. representatives.

Passaic firefighter Israel Tolentino was 31 when he died on March 31. It was the first COVID-19-related death of a first responder in the state. Paterson Police Officer Frank Scorpo, 34, died soon after, also due to complications from the novel virus.

Shortly after Tolentino's death, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora started to reach out to state and U.S. representatives. He wants the families of first responders who die from COVID-19 to be financially compensated as they would be under in the line of duty death standards.

"I don't want the families to have to wait around for years," Lora said of first responders' families. He said Tolentino, who also served the city as an EMT, left behind two young children and a wife. His family should not suffer because he worked during a pandemic, the mayor said.

What does it mean

So, what does declaring the deaths "in the line of duty" mean for the first responders and their families?

Without the designation, the family or survivors of a first responder will receive a life insurance payoff in the amount of three and a half times the salary of the last year worked. A yearly salary of $40,000 would mean a one-time payoff of $140,000. There are no health benefits included for the surviving spouse or partner and no college funds for surviving children.

That's not enough, said Paterson Director of Public Safety Jerry Speziale.

Scopo, Speziale said, was a popular traffic officer who died after contracting COVID-19. He was on the lower end of the salary scale and leaves behind two young children and a wife.

"Forget about putting them through college, that's not going to put them through grade school," Speziale said of the payoff if the virus deaths are not re-classified.

Currently, firefighter and police officers must die of a work-related cause to be considered "in the line of duty death."

If the death is deemed to be in the line of duty, the surviving spouse or partner will receive, for their lifetime, "70% (of the salary) and free healthcare for widow and dependents from the state of New Jersey," according to Passaic Fire Chief Pat Trentacost.

Surviving children's post-secondary education costs at a state college will also be covered.

Currently, survivors must prove the first responder “more likely than not” contracted COVID-19 while on duty, officials said, for the death to be "in the line of duty." The elected officials are looking to take out the burden of proof by survivors and make it automatically in the line of duty death.

"Tell me when this guy wasn't on duty," Lora said of Tolentino.

Tolentino's family, as it currently stands, will receive three and a half times his salary as part of the life insurance policy.

Paramus Police Chief Ken Ehrenberg said when survivors apply to have the death of the first responder considered "in the line of duty," their department can either support the claim or oppose it.

The department’s insurance company also gets involved in the final determination, but the state pension board has the final say, officials said.

Speziale said officers and firefighters accept there will be a certain amount of danger when going through the training academy, "however, this is a situation like no other ... In my 37 years, it has never been discussed."