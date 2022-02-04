'There's really something for everyone': Bay County Job Fair returns for 35th year

BAY COUNTY — Bay County's biggest hiring event will return Saturday.

CareerSource Gulf Coast will hold its 35th annual Bay County Job Fair, bringing job seekers to local employers.

The event will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gulf Coast State College in Student Union East, with veterans, military spouses and transitioning service members getting early access at 9 a.m. The event is free for everyone, and walk-ins are welcomed.

Becky Samarippa, communications director of CareerSource Gulf Coast, said with 60 employers from a range of different industries scheduled to attend the event, there are hundreds of job opportunities available.

"There's really something for everyone at this job fair," Samarippa said. "No matter what level of employment, we've got engineering positions, computer, software development positions and then we've got the leisure and hospitality. In total, you're going to find a full range of positions."

HVAC student Cameron Beckworth works on a thermal troubleshooting board as instructor Larry Conley observes in class Wednesday. Beckworth is enrolled in technical career classes at Haney Technical College in Panama City.

One of the employers attending the event is Peaden Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical. Connor Vann, recruiting manager for Peaden, said their goal is to make immediate hires, and they are excited to speak with potential future employees.

"Peaden currently has multiple open positions ranging from customer service representative to electricians, plumbers and HVAC technicians," Vann said in an email. "We expect to fill many of these open positions with participants at this weekend's event."

Vann said Peaden is excited to support local events and grow the county's workforce with qualified, skilled employees.

According to a report from CareerSource, the industries gaining in jobs over the past year have been professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation and utilities, mining, logging, and construction, financial activities and government.

Samarippa said it was reported the region had the fastest over-the-month job growth in the entire state between November and December.

"That's an important thing right there," Samarippa said. "That means there's plenty of jobs for job seekers right now. And we're getting a lot of inquiries about this right now. And so we're really hoping for a good turnout."

According to the latest statistics, Bay County had a 3.4% unemployment rate in December. The region's December 2021 unemployment rate was 0.2 percentage points higher than the state rate of 3.2%.

With 3,292 unemployed residents in the region (Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties) last December, Samarippa said the population is growing, meaning an increased labor market.

"There's really more jobs available than there are unemployed," Samarippa said. "It makes it a little tight, but we know people have been kind of hanging out on the sidelines, waiting for the right moment to come back into the workforce and we think around this time will be it for them."

Employers have also been more aware of barriers that stop individuals from seeking jobs, such as lack of transportation and child care. Samarippa said many have reduced their qualifications and are starting to provide on-the-job training, as well as more flexibility, higher wages and benefits.

She added that job seekers are also adopting a career-focused mindset and should be exploring all types of jobs at the event.

"They know that there's many people out there with transferable skills and they may be able to train them themselves," Samarippa said. "We encourage anybody that comes to really not only visit those employers they want to see, but to talk to everybody and network a little bit because they're going to find out about other career opportunities where they may be willing to train them."

Ahead of the event, Samarippa said she recommends individuals attending the event have their resume ready, wear something professional and sharp and prepare a brief introduction about themselves and their background.

"Many of these hiring managers, they're going to be interviewing on the spot," Samarippa said. "They need to really come prepared and look their best, be their best. Those people making those decisions about hiring are going to be there."

HVAC students Domonique Jackson and Aaron Cake troubleshoot an air conditioning unit in class Wednesday. The students are enrolled in technical career classes at Haney Technical College in Panama City.

CareerSource will be open until the Friday before if individuals need help with their resumes or want advice on networking with employers, Samarippa said.

Samarippa said this event is important in the community and she is proud of all the jobs that come out of it.

"We're proud of our clients that we work with because we know they work so hard," Samarippa said. "Employment is such a life-changing event for people. It makes such a difference in people's lives. It's just very fulfilling to see when we can actually make that connection between an employer and a job seeker."

Bay Town Trolley will provide free rides to and from the event. For more information and a list of all the participating employers, visit CareerSource Gulf Coast's event page.

Participating Employers:

325th Force Support Squadron (FSS)

Aflac

Aveanna Healthcare

Bay County Council on Aging

Bay Credit Union

Bay District Schools

Bay District Schools Transportation

Bay Regional Juvenile Detention Center

Berg Pipe

Buffalo Rock

CareerSource Gulf Coast

CBH LLC – Burger King

Centurion

Chick-fil-A Panama City Beach and Tyndall Parkway

Children's Home Society

City of Panama City

City of Panama City Beach – Beach Safety

Community Bank

David Costa ENT. – McDonald's

Department of Children and Families

Discovery Place by Lighthouse Church

Early Learning Coalition of NW Florida

Eastern Industries

Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Entera Branding

Florida Dept. of Corrections

Florida Mentor/Sevita Health

Girls Inc.

Goodwill Big Bend Industries

Gulf Coast State College

Hilton Sun Inc.

Hilton Inc.

Innovative Professional Solutions

iHeartMedia

Jensen USA

LWI&S Management Inc.

Margaritaville

Merrick Industries

Mooring USA Construction and Restoration

MTC

North Florida Restaurant Group

Oceaneering International Inc.

Overland Contracting

Panama City Beach Aquatic Center

Peaden LLC

QLM

SAIC

Sheraton Panama City Beach

SkyWheel Attractions

Snelling Staffing

Sonic Drive In

Southeastern Surveying and Mapping Corporation

St. Joe Hospitality

Tazikis

Teleperformance

The Hertz Corp.

Trane Technologies

U.S. Marine Corps

Waffle House

Walmart

Wyndham Destinations

