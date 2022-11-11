There's Reason For Concern Over Apex Equity Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:APEX) Price

It's not a stretch to say that Apex Equity Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:APEX) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.6x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Apex Equity Holdings Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Apex Equity Holdings Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Apex Equity Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 35%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 37% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 17% per annum during the coming three years according to the twin analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 8.8% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Apex Equity Holdings Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Apex Equity Holdings Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Apex Equity Holdings Berhad (at least 2 which are a bit concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Apex Equity Holdings Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

