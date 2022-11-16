There's Reason For Concern Over Chin Hin Group Berhad's (KLSE:CHINHIN) Massive 25% Price Jump

Chin Hin Group Berhad (KLSE:CHINHIN) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last month alone. The annual gain comes to 266% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Since its price has surged higher, Chin Hin Group Berhad may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 77.8x, since almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Chin Hin Group Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Chin Hin Group Berhad?

Chin Hin Group Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 152% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 197% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 1.2% per year during the coming three years according to the lone analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 8.9% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Chin Hin Group Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in Chin Hin Group Berhad have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Chin Hin Group Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

