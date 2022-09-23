There's Reason For Concern Over Dynamic Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:DDB) Massive 27% Price Jump

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 27% gain in the last month alone. But the gains over the last month weren't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 7.0% in the last twelve months.

After such a large jump in price, Dynamic Group Holdings' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Dynamic Group Holdings over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for Dynamic Group Holdings

pe

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Dynamic Group Holdings, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Enough Growth For Dynamic Group Holdings?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Dynamic Group Holdings would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 41% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 72% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

Story continues

In light of this, it's alarming that Dynamic Group Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Dynamic Group Holdings' P/E

The strong share price surge has got Dynamic Group Holdings' P/E rushing to great heights as well. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Dynamic Group Holdings revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Having said that, be aware Dynamic Group Holdings is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here