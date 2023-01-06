There's Reason For Concern Over Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd.'s (KLSE:FAJAR) Price

There wouldn't be many who think Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd.'s (KLSE:FAJAR) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.7x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Malaysia is similar at about 13x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

For instance, Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 52% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 9.8% overall rise in EPS. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 8.7% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it interesting that Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

