There's Reason For Concern Over Senioresidenz AG's (BRN:SENIO) Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 22.9x Senioresidenz AG (BRN:SENIO) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Switzerland have P/E ratios under 16x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Senioresidenz over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Senioresidenz's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 8.0% decrease to the company's bottom line. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 26% in total. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 7.1% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it interesting that Senioresidenz is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Nevertheless, they may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Senioresidenz revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look similar to current market expectations. When we see average earnings with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Senioresidenz you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Senioresidenz. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

