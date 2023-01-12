There's Reason For Concern Over Sime Darby Berhad's (KLSE:SIME) Price

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There wouldn't be many who think Sime Darby Berhad's (KLSE:SIME) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.5x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Malaysia is similar at about 13x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Sime Darby Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

See our latest analysis for Sime Darby Berhad

pe
pe

Keen to find out how analysts think Sime Darby Berhad's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Sime Darby Berhad's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Sime Darby Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 19%. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 20% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 4.8% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.5% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that Sime Darby Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Bottom Line On Sime Darby Berhad's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Sime Darby Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Sime Darby Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Sime Darby Berhad. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Breakeven Is Near for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU)

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited's ( ASX:NEU ) business as it appears the...

  • DPI Holdings Berhad (KLSE:DPIH) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Hassan al-Kontar: From stranded Syrian refugee to Canadian citizen

    Hassan al-Kontar was granted refugee status in Canada after a 2018 ordeal at a Malaysian airport.

  • UBS Says These 2 Stocks Offer Attractive Risk-Reward Right Now — Here’s Why

    Risk and reward should be on every investor’s mind right now, and for good reason. The risks of market investing are piling up; according to Nadia Lovell, senior US equity strategist with UBS, we’re almost certain to see a recession hit this year. The chance of a hard downturn, in her view, is somewhat mitigated by a hot labor market and an excess in consumer savings – but even so, Lovell believes that the S&P 500 will drop to 3,700 this year before rebounding to 4,000 by year’s end. Lovell sees

  • Flights Across The US Were Temporarily Delayed Because Of An FAA Computer System Outage

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said "there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point."View Entire Post ›

  • Kyler Murray, other Cardinals team leaders have input in coaching search

    Michael Bidwill is seeking out input from Kyler Murray and other team leaders about their coaching search to replace Kliff Kingsbury.

  • Rock guitar master Jeff Beck dead at 78

    Jeff Beck, the influential guitarist who rose to rock and roll stardom with 1960s supergroup the Yardbirds and later enjoyed a prolific solo career, has died, his official website said Wednesday.Beck found solo success in 1975 with "Blow by Blow," a sleeper hit produced by George Martin of Beatles fame, who Beck later credited with saving his career.

  • DK Metcalf’s confident reaction to playing 49ers third time this season

    Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf reacted to having to face the 49ers for the third time this season.

  • Coinbase Confirms End of an Era

    The horizon is uncertain for Coinbase. The cryptocurrency exchange is still unable to get out of the bad patch that the cryptocurrency sector has been going through for a year. The cryptocurrency market has lost nearly $2.1 trillion compared to its all-time high of $3 trillion reached in November 2021.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two stock-split stocks stand out as amazing deals in the new year, while an ultra-popular stock that split last year is rife with red flags.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • Mormon Church’s 15 Biggest Stock Positions

    In this article, we will take a look at Mormon Church’s 15 biggest stock positions. To see more such companies, go directly to Mormon Church’s 5 Biggest Stock Positions. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church, has over $40 billion worth of stocks positions as of the end of the […]

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023, and Here's the Stock to Buy If It Does

    The Nasdaq-100 index is home to 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It had a miserable year in 2022, declining by 33% as investors trimmed their bets on the high-growth tech sector. While the current environment poses its own unique challenges like red-hot inflation and rapidly rising interest rates, there's a likelihood that, based on history alone, the Nasdaq could be set for a bumper 2023.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • Why did natural gas in Southern California get so expensive?

    Utilities in San Diego and Los Angeles say energy bills are skyrocketing because the cost for a unit of gas is up sharply. “We are not profiting off of the commodity,” the San Diego utility said. But why aren’t those conditions aren’t repeating across the country?

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%

    He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.

  • Salesforce Loses Another Security Leader in Executive Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- A second Salesforce Inc. cybersecurity executive has left the company within the span of a few months, another shake-up in the top ranks of the software maker that is struggling with slowing revenue growth.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingM

  • Report: Rivian executives depart from company

    During a turbulent time for electric vehicle startup Rivian, numerous executives departed from the company.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Union Pacific In 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    While railroads may seem old-fashioned, they're still an integral part of the U.S. economy. The largest publicly traded railroad company is Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) although Berkshire Hathaway owns its primary competitor, BNSF. Since 2010 (and many other periods as well), Union Pacific has been an outstanding stock.