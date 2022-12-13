There's Reason For Concern Over Sunway Berhad's (KLSE:SUNWAY) Price

It's not a stretch to say that Sunway Berhad's (KLSE:SUNWAY) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Recent times have been advantageous for Sunway Berhad as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

Sunway Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 89%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 11% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eleven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 5.9% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 8.0% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that Sunway Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Sunway Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Sunway Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Sunway Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

