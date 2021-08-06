There's a religious revival going on in China -- under the constant watch of the Communist Party

Mario Poceski, Professor of Buddhist Studies and Chinese Religions, University of Florida
·6 min read
<span class="caption">The Chinese government has promoted a revival of Confucianism, along with traditional religious practices, as part of its nationalist agenda.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/ChinaRegulatingReligion/a87aed02d16c49689fae7dc31d53907c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein">AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein</a></span>
The Chinese government has promoted a revival of Confucianism, along with traditional religious practices, as part of its nationalist agenda. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Chinese Communist Party is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding in 1921. For most of those decades, the party sought to restrict or obliterate traditional religious practices, which it considered part of China’s “feudal” past.

But since the late 1970s, the party has slowly permitted a multifaceted and far-reaching revival of religion in China to take place. More recently, current Chinese president and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping has endorsed continued party tolerance for religion as filling a moral void that has developed amid China’s fast-paced economic growth.

This support does come with caveats and restrictions, however, including the demand that religious leaders support the Communist Party.

As a scholar of Chinese religions, these considerable changes are of special interest to me.

A revival of religion

Atheism remains the official party ideology, with members banned from professing religious faith. The party’s aggressive efforts to obliterate all religious beliefs and practices reached a high point during the tumultuous decade of the Cultural Revolution, from 1966 to 1976. All temples and churches were shut down or destroyed. Any form of religious activity was prohibited, even as there was forceful promotion of the cult of Mao (Zedong), which assumed the role of an officially sanctioned religion.

As part of major reforms and a loosening of social controls, initiated in the late 1970s, the party has slowly accepted a range of behaviors and traditions that fulfill religious needs or provide spiritual outlets. Buddhism, Taoism, Catholicism, Islam and Protestantism – the five officially recognized religions – have staged comebacks, albeit with varying success.

There are increasing numbers of local temples, associations, pilgrimages and festivals, and growing numbers of Buddhist, Christian and Taoist clergy. Many religious sites are open for private worship and communal service and frequented by people from all walks of life.

Local governments are often keen to restore and promote religious establishments, largely to stimulate tourism and local economic development.

Consequently, a major metropolis such as Shanghai has become home to religious establishments large and small, official and underground. They range from local shrines to Buddhist and Taoist temples, churches and mosques. There are also new entrants to the religious scene, exemplified by the yoga centers that have sprung up in many Chinese cities.

It seems that people have welcomed these policy shifts. A 2020 study by the Pew Research Center found that 48.2% of China’s population had some form of religious affiliation.

The exact data is debatable, and it is difficult to conduct reliable research in China. But these results suggest that many Chinese participate in various activities that can be labeled religious.

A mix of religious practices

Traditionally, most Chinese people don’t subscribe to a single faith or construct a narrow religious identity. They engage with varied beliefs and practices, a pattern of religious piety dating back centuries to ancient imperial China.

That encompasses aspects of Buddhism, Confucianism and Taoism, as well as many practices termed “popular religion.” These range from visiting temples, attending pilgrimages and festivals, praying and offering incense, ancestor worship, and veneration of various celestial divinities. There are also the popular practices of geomancy or feng shui, an ancient art of harmonizing humans with their surroundings, and divination or fortunetelling.

These rich traditions often have regional variations, such as the veneration of Mazu, a sea goddess, which is especially prevalent in southeast China and Taiwan. Originally a patron goddess of seafarers, Mazu is widely worshiped by people from all walks of life and promoted as an important symbol of local culture.

Confucian rapprochement

The Communist Party has also stopped criticizing the teachings of Confucius, the famous philosopher and educator of the sixth and fifth centuries B.C. For much of the 20th century, Confucian teachings were rejected as discredited relics of an imperial past. But that changed over recent decades, as the party sought to reposition itself as the guardian of Chinese traditions.

This contributed to a significant revival of Confucianism.

Confucianism’s time-honored ethical framework offers guideposts to navigating the often-harsh realities of life in a highly competitive society. But the party has also found it useful to harness aspects of Confucianism that resonate with its core interests, such as obedience to authority and respect for the leader.

Accordingly, the government has supported reestablishment of Confucian temples and institutes. It has also sponsored conferences on Confucianism and even organized lectures on Confucian teachings for party officials.

Control and curation of religion

Adopting attitudes and methods with long-established precedents in the dynastic history of imperial China, the communist government positions itself as the ultimate arbiter of orthodoxy and heterodoxy, or proper and improper religious practices. Religious leaders must support the party and follow its directives.

Authorities keep firm administrative control over all forms of religious expressions and organizations, by whatever means they deem prudent or necessary. As we know from the reports of Western scholars and journalists, that control ranges from subtle forms of domination and co-option of religious groups to outright bans or repressions.

In 2015, the government removed 1,200 crosses from church buildings across Zhejiang province. In 2016, a Zhejiang court sentenced a Protestant pastor to 14 years in prison for resisting a government order to take down his church’s cross. In 2018, the government demolished the Golden Lampstand Church in Shanxi province.

In response, most religious groups tread carefully and engage in self-censorship, as I and others have observed during research trips in China.

Members of the Uighur community living in Turkey carry flags of what ethnic Uighurs call &#39;East Turkestan&#39;, during a protest in Istanbul, against oppression by the Chinese government to Muslim Uighurs in China.
Muslim Uighur communities in Turkey and other nations have protested the Chinese government’s oppression of Uighurs in far-western Xinjiang province. Lefteris Pitarakis/AP

China tends to treat religions perceived as potentially threatening to the established order harshly, especially if suspected of foreign ties or secessionist tendencies. For instance, for decades China has strictly regulated Buddhism in Tibet, as it has pursued policies aimed at suppressing the cultural and national identities of the Tibetans. That contrasts with more relaxed attitudes towards the form of Buddhism practiced by the Han majority.

The party has explained its recent, ruthless campaign to repress the Uighurs, a Muslim minority in Xinjiang – a nominally autonomous region in Northwest China – as intended to counteract terrorism and separatism. According to leaked documents, since 2014 up to a million Uighurs have been interned in “re-education camps.” It’s part of a hardline policy of secularization and “Sinicization,” which implies assimilating the Uighurs into the majority Han culture, at a loss of their religious and ethnic identities.

Balancing act

As it celebrates its 100th anniversary, the Chinese Communist Party seeks to project the image of a unified nation returning to global political and economic dominance.

But at home it faces manifold problems and is engaged in a balancing act: affirming its dual role as a guardian and curator of traditional Chinese culture and religion, but in a manner that enhances rather than undermines its power and authority.

[Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Mario Poceski, University of Florida.

Read more:

Mario Poceski does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: It's a mask, not a muzzle. Parents, grow up and protect your kids

    The parents and politicians trying to thwart mask mandates in schools are putting their kids and everyone else in danger.

  • China has stolen enough data to compile a 'dossier' on every American

    Top national security officials for former President Donald Trump are sounding the alarm about China's illicit pursuit of data through cyber theft and other means, with one warning the sensitive information is enough for them to put together a “dossier” on every American adult.

  • China appoints new military commander in restive Xinjiang

    China has appointed a new military commander in restive Xinjiang where authorities have locked up more than a million members of Muslim minorities in what they call a bid to curb terrorism and radicalism. Lt. Gen. Wang Haijiang will oversee a massive military presence in the sprawling northwestern region that borders on several unstable Central Asian states, along with Pakistan and Afghanistan, from which U.S. troops are withdrawing. Like Xinjiang’s hardline Communist Party chief Chen Quanguo, Wang previously served in Tibet, which also hosts large numbers of troops to suppress anti-government sentiment among the native Tibetan population and guard the disputed border with India, where the two nations had a deadly clash last year.

  • US clamps down on Chinese goods possibly made by Muslims in detention camps: Part 2

    U.S. Customs and Border Patrol enacted a policy requiring importers of cotton products to prove they weren't made with forced labor in Xinjiang, China, where most cotton in the country is produced.

  • Governor Abbott Convenes Another Special Session to Pass Election Bill after Dems Fled the State

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott will convene the Texas House for a special legislative session in another attempt to pass an election integrity bill.

  • Rust? Trains? Why clean energy is turning to exotic ideas to fix its storage problem

    Mateo Jaramillo sees the future of renewable energy in thousands of iron pellets rusting away in a laboratory in Somerville, Massachusetts. Jaramillo

  • Afghanistan: Dawa Khan Menapal assassinated in Kabul

    Taliban militants killed Dawa Khan Menapal in the capital after warning they would target officials.

  • Xi says China aims to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to world in 2021 -CCTV

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China will strive to provide 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries in 2021, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In his written message to an international COVID-19 vaccine cooperation forum, Xi also said China would donate $100 million to the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, according to the CCTV report. China had supplied over 770 million vaccine doses to other countries, a statement on the website of its foreign ministry quoted Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying at the forum on Thursday.

  • Google founder gets New Zealand residency, raising questions

    Google co-founder Larry Page has gained New Zealand residency, officials confirmed Friday, stoking debate over whether extremely wealthy people can essentially buy access to the South Pacific country. Immigration New Zealand said Page first applied for residency in November under a special visa open to people with at least 10 million New Zealand dollars ($7 million) to invest. “Once Mr. Page entered New Zealand, his application was able to be processed and it was approved on 4 February 2021.”

  • Sean Spicer: Trump’s running

    Signals have been pouring out of former President Donald Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, resort that he’s heading in the direction of another run for the presidency.

  • In New York City, impending vaccination rules prompt concern

    Michael Musto can't bring himself to ask his regulars at his Staten Island restaurant, Cargo Cafe, to prove they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus. “I just don't see myself doing that, asking for proof,” Musto said. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that later this month the city will begin requiring anyone dining indoors at a restaurant, working out a gym or grabbing cocktails at a bar to show proof they’ve been inoculated.

  • South African study shows high COVID protection from J&J shot

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is working well in South Africa, offering protection against severe disease and death, the co-head of a trial in the country said on Friday. The J&J vaccine was administered to healthcare workers from mid-February in a research study, which was completed in May, with 477,234 health workers vaccinated, joint lead investigator Glenda Gray told a media briefing. South Africa's health regulator approved the J&J shot in April, and it is being used in the national vaccine programme alongside Pfizer's.

  • China slams US offer of safe havens for Hong Kong residents

    China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday attacked a U.S. offer of temporary refuge for people from Hong Kong as a “vain attempt to stigmatize" the semi-autonomous southern city and China's central government. The statement from the ministry’s office in Hong Kong came hours after President Joe Biden made the offer in response to Beijing’s increasing moves to tighten its control and crush the pro-democracy opposition. Biden signed a memorandum allowing people from Hong Kong currently residing in the United States to live and work in the country for 18 months, in direct response to Hong Kong’s sweeping new national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.

  • Japan women rout France 87-71 to reach 1st gold medal game

    Himawari Akaho scored 17 points, and Japan beat France 87-71 Friday night to advance to the women's basketball gold medal game of the Olympics for the first time in the country's history. Japan will play the United States, a 79-59 winner over Serbia, on Sunday in the title game just as coach Tom Hovasse predicted when he was hired in 2017. France, the 2012 silver medalist, will play Serbia for bronze on Saturday.

  • Nigeria’s Twitter ban is proving costlier than just a regular internet shutdown

    As of Day 61, the Twitter ban had cost Nigeria $366.9M - only Myanmar and India have had worse losses. Nigeria's ban has affected104.4 million internet users in the country.

  • People in Louisiana - one of the least vaccinated states in the US - are suddenly clamoring for shots as the Delta variant rages there

    Demand for the coronavirus vaccine nearly quadrupled in Louisiana over the last few weeks, The New York Times reported.

  • The larger target of anti-critical race theory bills may be public education itself

    The larger target of anti-critical race theory bills may be public education itself

  • Ultrawealthy Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves

    With tax hikes maybe on the way for America's ultrawealthy, many of them don't want to stick around to see them, Axios reported.

  • When non-Black celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo speak with a 'blaccent,' is it appropriation? Experts explain.

    One expert calls Rodrigo's use of AAVE "so common and so old and so tired that it didn't register to me as surprising… It is what I've come to expect to see. I think of language and culture as inseparable.”

  • U.N. concerned about unused vaccines, can help if governments ask

    The United Nations is concerned about situations where COVID-19 vaccines have gone unused, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday, stressing that the world body can only help get doses into arms at the request of governments. The COVAX vaccine sharing program has so far delivered 186.2 million doses to 138 countries, according to data from the U.N. children's agency UNICEF. COVAX aims to secure 2 billion doses for low and middle income countries by the end of 2021.