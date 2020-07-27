There's reportedly a 'contingent' of Democrats lobbying against Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate

As presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden nears his running mate decision, some allies are reportedly warning him against tapping one of the top contenders.

A Monday report from Politico describes how there's a "contingent of Democrats who are lobbying against" Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate pick, and some have "expressed concerns about her to the vetting committee in recent weeks," with the issues mainly coming down to "the matter of trust."

Among those casting doubt on Harris is reportedly former Sen. Chris Dodd, who Politico says has concerns about Harris that are "so deep that he's helped elevate" Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) during the running mate search instead. An anonymous Biden supporter and donor said Dodd was shocked when he asked Harris about her takedown of Biden during the first Democratic debate, when she famously went after him for his record on busing. She apparently "laughed and said, 'that’s politics.'"

A separate Politico report says Biden wants someone who is "loyal, trusted, experienced, apolitical, someone with whom he will bond" as his running mate, and "if Biden's demand for loyalty is paramount, several top Democrats questioned whether Harris would be the right choice." The California senator does still look to be among the likeliest picks, but as Biden's announcement nears, former Senator Harry Reid told Politico, "I don't think Kamala Harris has it in the bag." Read more at Politico.

