'There's salt all over the place': Rising salt water levels shut down Houma water plant

Terrebonne Parish is receiving all of its drinking water from Bayou Lafourche after the parish shut down its second water plant due to salt water incursion.

The parish has two plants: the Houma Water Plant, which draws its water from either the Intracoastal or Bayou Black, and the Schriever Water Plant, which draws from Bayou Lafourche. The Houma Plant already was drawing water from Bayou Black for months because the Intracoastal had salt levels that were too high, but Nov. 10, Bayou Black's salt water content rose above safe levels.

According to Terrebonne Consolidated Waterworks General Manager Micheal Sorbert the water could be blended with the Schriever Water Plant to dilute the salt content, but since the Schriever plant generates more water than the parish demands, he said they chose to shut the plant down until salt levels lower to safe amounts.

"What happened is there's salt all over the place," Sorbert said. Asked if anything like this had ever happened before, Sorbert said, "Two or three years ago, I think we had three days that we got off of the Intracoastal and went on Bayou Black, which meant the salt was 250 or above - three days. This year we've got six months, and we ain't finished yet."

The limit on salt water able to be treated is 250 parts per million, Sorbert said. The Intracoastal currently fluctuates daily with highs of 8,000, and lows of 4,000. So the plant swapped its intake over to Bayou Black, but that bayou's salt level has also risen. It's currently over 100 parts per million.

"Now I know I said 250, but at 100 it triggers a whole different set of levels of testing that one has to do before they put that water out," he said.

Sorbert said because the Schriever plant can handle the water demand of the parish, instead of dealing with the increased testing brought on by the high salt level, the parish would shut down the Houma plant until salt levels went back down.

The Schriever plant has the capacity for 24 million gallons a day, and Houma Water Plant can provide 8 million gallons a day. Prior to shutting down the Houma Plant, the two were collectively putting out 16 million gallons a day, according to Sorbert, so the Schriever plant can handle the current demand and still put out more if necessary.

If the Schriever Plant's operation were somehow threatened, Sorbert said the parish has a five-day supply of freshwater for the parish to draw from, and they could turn back on the Houma plant to blend the water.

Bayou Lafourche

Four parishes, Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne, all draw freshwater from Bayou Lafourche and each have a stake in its health.

The Schriever Plant draws its water from Bayou Lafourche, which is safe from salt water incursion as long as the salt wedge traveling up the Mississippi River doesn't reach Donaldsonville. According to Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District Director Dustin Rabalais, barring a hurricane suddenly pushing it up river or some other unforeseen disaster, Bayou Lafourche is safe from the wedge.

Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District Director Dustin Rabalais points to a chart showing the highs and lows of the Mississippi River over the past five years. Each peak continues to be lower and the low water pressure of the river is enabling the salt water incursion.

The water feeds into the bayou from Donaldsonville through a pump station that carries the freshwater over the levee. A new larger pump station is in the process of being built and is forecast to be complete by 2025. The southern portion of the bayou is protected by a lock system near Lockport.

Earlier this year, the Donaldsonville pump station that feeds water into Bayou Lafourche experienced two power outages that damaged two of its four pumps. The pumps were fixed and measures were put into place to avoid similar threats from happening in the future, but it was during this time that Rabalais closed the lock gate near Lockport to maintain necessary water levels in Bayou Lafourche to ensure water flow to water plants.

The closure of the lock gate turned out to be a boon when salinity levels began to rise. Since it was already closed, it prevented the saltwater from encroaching on drinking water.

What's the cause?

Rabalais monitors the ebb and flow of the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville because that's where the water enters Bayou Lafourche. The river peaks yearly, but that peak has decreased each year since 2019.

According to his data, this year had a sustained low point of 2.80 feet from July, until present.

To put that in perspective, the past four low points were 3.15 feet in November of 2022; 4.69 feet in December of 2021; 6 feet in October of 2020, and 8.11 feet in September of 2019. Each prior low lasted for about a month.

Rabalais said he's never seen this kind of sustained low water level from the Mississippi and couldn't say whether it is a fluke or the new norm. Historically, salt water levels increase in December and retreat around late-February to early March. This year they began in July, and still have not retreated.

Less water entering the Mississippi River is a major cause of the low water flow, and the low water flow is allowing the saltwater incursion to take place, explained Senior Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program Scientist Andrew Barron.

Under normal circumstances the flow of the Mississippi River is powerful enough to push back the salt water from entering the river, but without enough runoff entering the river the volume of water flowing down the Mississippi just isn't enough.

This low runoff is both from the drought that has been affecting Louisiana, and from less run off further up the river.

According to Barron, this was predicted by many climate change models. The drought is an example of weather extremes and less rainfall means less water entering the Mississippi. Similarly, the higher global temperatures means ice caps that would form on mountaintops are smaller. When that ice melts, less ice means less of that freshwater enters the Mississippi River.

The saltwater incursion and low water flow threaten more than just drinking water, Barron said. If the salinity levels stay high for long enough, it will harm the ecosystem of South Louisiana.

Salt marshes are high in sulfides, he said. When the Mississippi River has low water levels, these marshes don't get as much water flow and the sulfides turn acidic, damaging or destroying the vegetation. This effect is known scientifically as "marsh dieback," or colloquially known as "marsh browning."

The problem grows from there because marsh roots act as anchors and hold soil together. Without healthy marsh vegetation the soil can easily be washed away.

"You can quickly lose large areas of vegetation, and remember the vegetation is what holds the lands together," Barron said. "You have the potential of eroding away of big patches of the land itself."

He said the marsh should begin to show whether it is healthy or not by late spring.

