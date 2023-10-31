'There's something here': Abilene couple learn they live in home of 1982 double homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The Abilene Police Department (APD) arrested Abilene man, Byllie Brown in connection to a 41-year-old cold case. He is accused of murdering Susanna Flores Brown and her daughter Franchesca in March of 1982. Police credited this arrest to advancements in DNA technology. But there's yet another twist: The couple who now lives in the home where the killing was reported, they had no idea the place they call home was ever once a crime scene.

