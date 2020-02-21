There's still a 'fighting chance' to contain coronavirus but time is running out, world health leader says

The head of the World Health Organization, alarmed by the recent spread of the coronavirus from Iran, warned Friday that while the chance to contain the virus globally still exists, "the window of opportunity is narrowing."

"We still have a chance to contain it, but we have to prepare for other eventualities," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO. "This could go in many directions, it could be even messy. It is in our hands now ... we can reverse or avert serious crisis. If we don't, if we squander this opportunity, then there could be a serious problem on our hands."

Among other measures, Tedros called for financial aid to help countries fighting the virus to buy critical medical equipment and to strengthen their health systems.

The world community, he said, has a "fighting chance" to contain the spread of the virus, but we "must not look back and regret that we failed to take advantage of the window of opportunity that we have now."

Tedros, speaking to reporters in Geneva, said the fresh Iran cases show how the virus, which originated in China, is now moving not only to second countries, but to third countries in a lengthening chain of transmission.

“The cases that we see in the rest of the world, although the numbers are small, but not linked to Wuhan or China, it’s very worrisome,” Tedros said. “These dots are actually very concerning.”

There have been 76,787 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,248 deaths worldwide, the vast majority of cases in mainland China. More than 1,000 cases and 14 deaths have been confirmed elsewhere, from Japan to France.

2 more coronavirus deaths in Iran

An Iraqi traveler shows her passport to an Iranian officer at the Shalamjah border crossing, some 15 kilometers southeast of the city of Basra, upon their return from Iran on Feb. 21, 2020. Iran reported two more deaths among 13 new cases of coronavirus in the Islamic republic, bringing the total number of deaths to four and infections to 18. Following the announcement, Iraq clamped down on travel to and from the Islamic republic. The health ministry in Baghdad said people from Iran had been barred from entering Iraq "until further notice". More

Iranian health authorities on Friday reported two more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to four from 18 reported cases.

The semiofficial Mehr news agency quoted the spokesman of the health ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour, said the newly detected cases are all linked with city of Qom where the first two elderly patients died on Wednesday.

Minoo Mohraz, an Iranian health ministry official, said the virus “possibly came from Chinese workers who work in Qom and traveled to China.” She did not elaborate. A Chinese company has been building a solar power plant in Qom.

At the same time, Lebanon announced its first confirmed coronavirus case in the country from an individual who had apparently picked up the virus during a visit to Qom, according to Lebanese Health Minister Hammad Hassan said during a news conference Friday.

In Canada, a woman in her 30s was diagnosed with a mild case of the virus after a trip to Iran, prompting authorities to notify those who traveled with her on the same aircraft, according to health officials in British Columbia.

And in Italy, two more residents have tested positive for coronavirus in the Lombardy region, in the wake of the first reported case of local transmission of the virus in the country, Reuters reported. The wife and a close friend of the initial patient, who had recently returned from China, were confirmed has having contracted the virus and were placed in quarantine.

China's leaders say nation yet to turn corner in virus fight

As China once again shifts it methodology for counting coronavirus cases, China's top leadership on Friday cautioned that the country had not yet turned the corner on halting the spread of the virus that has killed more than 2,200 people.