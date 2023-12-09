There's still time to make holiday donations to those in need

Dec. 8—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana non-profits are preparing to make sure everyone has a Merry Christmas, but there's still a need for donations for people in the area.

Anyone who wants to spread holiday cheer can donate to organizations like The Center for Lay Ministries, the Salvation Army and Miles for Merry Miracles.

"I think our biggest needs for right now still continue to be a lot of shelf-stable items, especially as kids will be out of school," said Center for Lay Ministries Executive Director Kara Brown. "We always try to give cereal and lots of easy-to-eat kinds of things, like spaghetti and spaghetti sauce. More than specialty items now, we continue to need non-perishable items."

Brown said need for food continues to grow for the non-profit's clients.

"We are still continuing to see an increase in clients and those who could use any donations," Brown said.

Anyone who can donate food can drop it off to The Center for Lay Ministries at 213 E. Maple St. in Jeffersonville.

The Salvation Army is still looking for bell ringers at its Red Kettles this year.

Next weekend all donations to the iconic kettles will be doubled, thanks to the Warren and Susan Sellers Charity Fund on Friday, Dec. 15, and by PC Home Stores on Saturday, Dec. 16.

"The Christmas spirit is about giving to others, and the only way The Salvation Army can meet the needs of our community is through the support and generosity of those who share our passion to make a difference," said Major Jonathan Fitzgerald. "Please consider dropping dollars into one of the many red kettles you will see when out and about next weekend," he added. "Your gift will be doubled and go toward preventing homelessness, providing food, and bringing a smile to a child's face on Christmas morning."

Anyone interested in being a bell ringer can call 812-944-1018.

Floyd County-based non-profit Miles for Merry Miracles will be doing its annual Christmas shopping for kids in need on Saturday.

"They're shopping for almost 300 kids. It's a combination of Angel Tree kids and Kentucky Refugee Ministry kids in Louisville from far away places," said Miles for Merry Miracles Director Teresa Hebert.

Hebert said kids from schools all over Southern Indiana, including S. Ellen Jones Elementary School, have raised money for the cause.

"They've been creative enough to sell candy cane grams at school and raise $300," Hebert said. "...they're supporting a complete family of four kids."

About 50 members of Floyd Central High School's National Honor Society will shop on Saturday and there's still time to adopt an Angel.

"We still have about 35 angels we need to get adopted," Hebert said.

Go to https://m4mm.org/ to donate to Miles For Merry Miracles.